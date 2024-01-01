Menu
CLEAN CARFAX! FULL SERVICE RECORDS! HEATED LEATHER SEATS! PANO ROOF! ALLOYS! DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM! POWER TAILGATE! This 2009 Buick Enclave CXL 7 PASSENGER is a fresh trade-in which runs and drives EXCELLENT! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1.  

This vehicle runs excellent but due to the age and mileage, it falls out of our retail perimeters so it is being sold as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax - Available for a limited time. If not certified, as per OMVIC regulations, the following disclosure has to be made: this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

2009 Buick Enclave

267,168 KM

$3,888

+ tax & licensing
2009 Buick Enclave

CXL / 7 PASS / CLEAN CARFAX / LEATHER / PANO

2009 Buick Enclave

CXL / 7 PASS / CLEAN CARFAX / LEATHER / PANO

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,888

+ taxes & licensing

267,168KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 5GAEV23D09J217364

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 267,168 KM

Vehicle Description

CLEAN CARFAX! FULL SERVICE RECORDS! HEATED LEATHER SEATS! PANO ROOF! ALLOYS! DUAL ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! BOSE AUDIO SYSTEM! POWER TAILGATE! This 2009 Buick Enclave CXL 7 PASSENGER is a fresh trade-in which runs and drives EXCELLENT! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1.   

This vehicle runs excellent but due to the age and mileage, it falls out of our retail perimeters so it is being sold as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax - Available for a limited time. If not certified, as per OMVIC regulations, the following disclosure has to be made: this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Power Liftgate
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Seat Audio Controls

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
$3,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2009 Buick Enclave