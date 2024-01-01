2011 BMW 5 Series

Menu
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>M-SPORT! HEATED LEATHER SEATS! NAV! SUNROOF! ALLOY WHEELS! BACK-UP CAMERA!</span> This 2011 BMW 535I XDRIVE M-SPORT is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>416-266-4111 option 1</span>. </p><ul class=list-unstyled mb-0 style=box-sizing: inherit; margin-top: 0px; list-style: none; padding-left: 0px; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; color: #2a3546; font-family: Helvetica Neue, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; background-color: #ffffff; margin-bottom: 0px !important; aria-labelledby=view_pros data-tracking-parent=view_pros><li class=unordered-list-item pos-r pl-2 size-16 mb-0_5 style=box-sizing: inherit; padding-left: 2rem; -webkit-font-smoothing: antialiased; position: relative; font-size: 1rem; letter-spacing: 0px; line-height: 1.375rem; margin-bottom: 8px !important;> </li></ul><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;>Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!</p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>This vehicle runs good but due to the age and mileage, it falls out of our retail perimeters so it is being s</span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto, sans-serif; font-size: 15px;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 12pt;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>old as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax/licensing - Available for a limited time.</span></span> </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 11.5pt;>If not certified, as per OMVIC regulations, the following disclosure has to be made: </span><em style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #3a3a3a; font-family: Roboto; font-size: 11.5pt;>this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition</em></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0px; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; overflow-wrap: break-word; background-color: #ffffff;>Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>www.theautoshow.ca</span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; color: #25282b; font-family: ProximaNovaRegular; font-size: 16.25px; white-space-collapse: preserve;> </span></p>

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

VIN WBAFU7C54BC878883

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,328 KM

Vehicle Description

M-SPORT! HEATED LEATHER SEATS! NAV! SUNROOF! ALLOY WHEELS! BACK-UP CAMERA! This 2011 BMW 535I XDRIVE M-SPORT is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1. 

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

This vehicle runs good but due to the age and mileage, it falls out of our retail perimeters so it is being sold as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax/licensing - Available for a limited time. If not certified, as per OMVIC regulations, the following disclosure has to be made: this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

