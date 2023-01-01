Menu
** AS TRADED **

HEATED SEATS! PANO ROOF! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH!  ALLOY RIMS! This 2013 Nissan Murano SL AWD is a fresh trade-in which runs and drives GOOD! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1.   

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

This vehicle runs good but due to the age and mileage, it falls out of our retail perimeters so it is being sold as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax/licensing - Available for a limited time. If not certified, as per OMVIC regulations, the following disclosure has to be made: this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

2011 Nissan Murano

221,003 KM

$4,888

+ tax & licensing
2011 Nissan Murano

SV AWD

2011 Nissan Murano

SV AWD

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

221,003KM
Used
VIN JN8AZ1MW4BW185625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 221,003 KM

Vehicle Description

** AS TRADED **

HEATED SEATS! PANO ROOF! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH!  ALLOY RIMS! This 2013 Nissan Murano SL AWD is a fresh trade-in which runs and drives GOOD! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1.   

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

This vehicle runs good but due to the age and mileage, it falls out of our retail perimeters so it is being sold as is without warranty - What you see is what you pay plus tax/licensing - Available for a limited time. If not certified, as per OMVIC regulations, the following disclosure has to be made: this vehicle is being sold AS-lS and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

$4,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

2011 Nissan Murano