<p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>ALLOY RIMS!  </span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>This 2012 Chevrolet Impala LS is a fresh trade-in which runs and drives EXCELLENT! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>416-266-4111 option 1</span>.  </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto; color: #3a3a3a;> </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;>This vehicle runs excellent and can be sold certified for only $799! </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>www.theautoshow.ca</span></span></p>

2012 Chevrolet Impala

211,393 KM

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

211,393KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 2G1WA5E36C1107711

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 211,393 KM

Vehicle Description

ALLOY RIMS!  This 2012 Chevrolet Impala LS is a fresh trade-in which runs and drives EXCELLENT! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1.   

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

This vehicle runs excellent and can be sold certified for only $799! 

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

