Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Lincoln MKZ

159,662 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Lincoln MKZ

ECOBOOST / CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Lincoln MKZ

ECOBOOST / CLEAN CARFAX

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Advertised Unfit

Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification and e-testing available for $799

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
159,662KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3LN6L2G94DR800285

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,662 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2011 Audi A4 PREMIUM S-LINE / CLEAN CARFAX / SUEDE SEATS for sale in Bolton, ON
2011 Audi A4 PREMIUM S-LINE / CLEAN CARFAX / SUEDE SEATS 176,780 KM $7,888 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 350 ROADSTER / CONVERTIBLE HARD TOP for sale in Bolton, ON
2011 Mercedes-Benz SLK SLK 350 ROADSTER / CONVERTIBLE HARD TOP 64,401 KM $24,888 + tax & lic
Used 2008 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD CREW CAB 143.5
2008 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD CREW CAB 143.5" 186,375 KM $9,888 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2013 Lincoln MKZ