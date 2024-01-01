$9,888+ tax & licensing
2014 Kia Forte
LX / CLEAN CARFAX / HTD SEATS / BLUETOOTH / ALLOYS
Location
The Auto Show
12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
416-266-4111
$9,888
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 132,245 KM
Vehicle Description
LX! CLEAN CARFAX! HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH! ALLOY RIMS! ECO MODE! FOG LIGHTS! This 2014 Kia Forte LX is a fresh trade-in which runs and drives EXCELLENT! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at 416-266-4111 option 1.
Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!
The listed prices are UNFIT prices, exclusive of HST and licensing. Vehicles are not drivable unless certified. Opt for our certification at an additional fee of $799 for sedans/coupes/hatchbacks, $999 for SUVs/trucks/vans.
Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca
