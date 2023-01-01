Menu
Account
Sign In
<p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>NAVIGATION! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! PARKING SENSORS! </span></span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>This <strong>ACCICENT-FREE </strong>2015 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo is a fresh trade-in which runs and drives EXCELLENT! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>416-266-4111 option 1</span>.  </span><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-size: 11.5pt; font-family: Roboto; color: #3a3a3a;> </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!</span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bold;>This vehicle runs excellent and can be sold certified for only $799! </span></p><p style=box-sizing: border-box; overflow-wrap: break-word; margin-bottom: 1rem; margin-top: 0cm; color: #111827; font-family: Inter, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; background: white;><span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-family: Arial, sans-serif;>Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory <span style=box-sizing: border-box; font-weight: bolder;>www.theautoshow.ca</span></span></p>

2015 Nissan NV200

191,079 KM

Details Description Features

$12,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Nissan NV200

SV / CLEAN CARFAX / NAV / BACKUP CAM / BLUETOOTH

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Nissan NV200

SV / CLEAN CARFAX / NAV / BACKUP CAM / BLUETOOTH

Location

The Auto Show

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

416-266-4111

  1. 1701206057
  2. 1701206058
  3. 1701206057
  4. 1701206058
  5. 1701206058
  6. 1701206052
  7. 1701206057
  8. 1701206055
  9. 1701206054
  10. 1701206054
  11. 1701206057
  12. 1701206055
  13. 1701206058
  14. 1701206058
  15. 1701206055
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
191,079KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N6CM0KN0FK726093

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 191,079 KM

Vehicle Description

NAVIGATION! BACKUP CAMERA! BLUETOOTH! PARKING SENSORS! This ACCICENT-FREE 2015 Nissan NV200 Compact Cargo is a fresh trade-in which runs and drives EXCELLENT! This vehicle is ready to test drive today! Call us now to book an appointment at  416-266-4111 option 1.   

Our reputation is derived from our commitment to quality vehicles and quality customer service. The Auto Show was awarded the CARGURUS Top dealer award for 2022! The Auto Show also has an industry reputation for sourcing vehicles and offering strong values on your Trade-In vehicle. WE WANT YOUR CAR!

This vehicle runs excellent and can be sold certified for only $799! 

Call us Today to book a visit with our in-house appraisers for instant strong values on your trade vehicles. Visit our website for our up-to date inventory www.theautoshow.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
GPS Navigation

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From The Auto Show

Used 2009 BMW 3 Series 328I XDRIVE / CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Bolton, ON
2009 BMW 3 Series 328I XDRIVE / CLEAN CARFAX 178,566 KM $7,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD / CLEAN CARFAX for sale in Bolton, ON
2020 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED AWD / CLEAN CARFAX 81,826 KM $34,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Subaru Impreza TOURING / CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER for sale in Bolton, ON
2020 Subaru Impreza TOURING / CLEAN CARFAX / ONE OWNER 93,394 KM $23,888 + tax & lic

Email The Auto Show

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Auto Show

The Auto Show

The Auto Show Bolton

12525 Highway 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

Call Dealer

416-266-XXXX

(click to show)

416-266-4111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,888

+ taxes & licensing

The Auto Show

416-266-4111

Contact Seller
2015 Nissan NV200