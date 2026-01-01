$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 RAM Cargo Van
Base | No Accidents | Roof rack
2015 RAM Cargo Van
Base | No Accidents | Roof rack
Location
BR Motors
12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
905-791-3300
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
CALL
VIN 2C4JRGAG5FR532969
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
No accident Reported, Ontario vehicle with Lots of Options!
Call (905) 791-3300
- Black fabric interior,
- Cruise Control,
- Power Invertor,
- Dual zone Air Conditioning,
- Heated side view Mirrors,
- Bluetooth,
- Sirius XM,
- AM/FM Radio,
- CD Player,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,
BR Motors has been proudly serving the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding communities since 1983, helping customers find the vehicles that best suit their needs. Our commitment to honesty and professionalism ensures a car-buying experience that is efficient, straightforward, and affordable. Trade-ins are welcome, with top dollar offered for your current vehicle.
Pricing excludes HST and License ($59) plates charges, OMVIC Fee. Optional Fuel Surcharge up to $149
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
Financing is available for all credit situations, whether you have good credit, fair credit, new credit, bad credit, previous repossession, bankruptcy, or consumer proposalour team is here to help you drive away in the car you want.
As per used vehicle regulations. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for One thousand two hundred and ninety-five dollars ($1295)., this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
Conveniently located near Ancaster, Brampton, Barrie, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, King, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Vaughan, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge, and Woodstock.
Apply for financing today at: https://bolton.brmotors.ca/finance/
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors.
Your next vehicle awaitsvisit us at BR Motors!
Call (905) 791-3300
- Black fabric interior,
- Cruise Control,
- Power Invertor,
- Dual zone Air Conditioning,
- Heated side view Mirrors,
- Bluetooth,
- Sirius XM,
- AM/FM Radio,
- CD Player,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,
BR Motors has been proudly serving the Greater Toronto Area and surrounding communities since 1983, helping customers find the vehicles that best suit their needs. Our commitment to honesty and professionalism ensures a car-buying experience that is efficient, straightforward, and affordable. Trade-ins are welcome, with top dollar offered for your current vehicle.
Pricing excludes HST and License ($59) plates charges, OMVIC Fee. Optional Fuel Surcharge up to $149
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
Financing is available for all credit situations, whether you have good credit, fair credit, new credit, bad credit, previous repossession, bankruptcy, or consumer proposalour team is here to help you drive away in the car you want.
As per used vehicle regulations. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for One thousand two hundred and ninety-five dollars ($1295)., this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
Conveniently located near Ancaster, Brampton, Barrie, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, King, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Vaughan, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge, and Woodstock.
Apply for financing today at: https://bolton.brmotors.ca/finance/
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors.
Your next vehicle awaitsvisit us at BR Motors!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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BR Motors
12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
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BR Motors
905-791-3300
2015 RAM Cargo Van