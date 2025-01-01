Menu
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer
ES | No Accidents Low Km |

No accident Ontario vehicle with Lots of Options!

Call (905) 791-3300

- Black Fabric interior,
- Cruise Control,
- Parking Assist,
- Sun Roof,
- Alloys,
- Back up Camera,
- Air Conditioning,
- Front Heated seats,
- Bluetooth,
- Sirius XM,
- AM/FM Radio,
- CD Player,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,
- Tinted Windows
and many more

BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, OMVIC fee, Gas.
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for One thousand two hundred and ninety-five dollars ($1295). As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
Located close to the cities of Ancaster, Brampton, Barrie, Brantford, Burlington, Caledon, Cambridge, Dundas, Etobicoke, Fort Erie, Georgetown, Goderich, Grimsby, Guelph, Hamilton, Kitchener, King, London, Milton, Mississauga, Niagara Falls, Oakville, St. Catharines, Stoney Creek, Toronto, Vaughan, Waterloo, Welland, Woodbridge & Woodstock!

Apply Now!!
https://bolton.brmotors.ca/finance/
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

96,315 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES | No Accidents Low Km |

12545933

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer

ES | No Accidents Low Km |

Location

BR Motors

12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

905-791-3300

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
96,315KM
VIN JA32U2FU2GU602404

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 96,315 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

BR Motors

BR Motors

12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2016 Mitsubishi Lancer