No accident vehicle with Lot of Options! 

- Black fabric interior, 
- Cruise Control, 
- Garage Opener, 
- Parking Assist, 
- Sun Roof, 
- Alloys, 
- Back up Camera, 
- Air Conditioning, 
- Rear seat Air Conditioning, 
- Power seat, 
- Push to Start, 
- Bluetooth, 
- Sirius XM, 
- AM/FM Radio, 
- CD Player, 
- Power Windows/Locks, 
- Keyless Entry, 


and many more 




BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable! 
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas. 
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value. 
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety-five dollars ($995). As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify. 
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE. 
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors

2017 Ford Fusion

123,519 KM

$18,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

BR Motors

12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

905-791-3300

$18,995

+ taxes & licensing

123,519KM
Used
VIN 3FA6P0H75HR224941

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 1830
  • Mileage 123,519 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident vehicle with Lot of Options!

- Black fabric interior,
- Cruise Control,
- Garage Opener,
- Parking Assist,
- Sun Roof,
- Alloys,
- Back up Camera,
- Air Conditioning,
- Rear seat Air Conditioning,
- Power seat,
- Push to Start,
- Bluetooth,
- Sirius XM,
- AM/FM Radio,
- CD Player,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,


and many more




BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas.
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety-five dollars ($995). As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
Apply Now!!
https://bolton.brmotors.ca/finance/
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

BR Motors

BR Motors

12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4

905-791-3300

2017 Ford Fusion