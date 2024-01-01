$18,995+ tax & licensing

2017 Ford Fusion
Special Edition
2017 Ford Fusion
Special Edition
Location
BR Motors
12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
905-791-3300
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
123,519KM
Used
VIN 3FA6P0H75HR224941
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 1830
- Mileage 123,519 KM
Vehicle Description
No accident vehicle with Lot of Options!
- Black fabric interior,
- Cruise Control,
- Garage Opener,
- Parking Assist,
- Sun Roof,
- Alloys,
- Back up Camera,
- Air Conditioning,
- Rear seat Air Conditioning,
- Power seat,
- Push to Start,
- Bluetooth,
- Sirius XM,
- AM/FM Radio,
- CD Player,
- Power Windows/Locks,
- Keyless Entry,
and many more
BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!
All prices are price plus taxes, Licensing, Omvic fee, Gas.
We Accept Trade ins at top $ value.
FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. This vehicle is not safetied. Certification available for nine hundred and ninety-five dollars ($995). As per used vehicle regulations, this vehicle is not drivable, not certify.
Apply Now!!
https://bolton.brmotors.ca/finance/
ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE.
Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with B.R. Motors
BR Motors
12543 Hwy 50, Bolton, ON L7E 1M4
$18,995
+ taxes & licensing
BR Motors
905-791-3300
2017 Ford Fusion