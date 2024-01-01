$39,855+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST - Leather Seats
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST - Leather Seats
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$39,855
+ taxes & licensing
139,301KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1GCUYEED6KZ246410
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 139,301 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats, Convenience Package II, True North Edition, Z71 Off-Road and Protection Package, Convenience Package!
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
The redesigned 2019 Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 139,301 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is RST. Upgrading to this Silverado 1500 RST is a great choice as it comes loaded with features like stylish aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote engine start and keyless entry plus an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include signature LED lights, body coloured bumpers and trim, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, LED cargo lights, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, LED fog lights and 4G LTE hotspot capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Convenience Package Ii, True North Edition, Z71 Off-road And Protection Package, Convenience Package, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Sunroof.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
The redesigned 2019 Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 139,301 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is RST. Upgrading to this Silverado 1500 RST is a great choice as it comes loaded with features like stylish aluminum wheels, a larger 8 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote engine start and keyless entry plus an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional features also include signature LED lights, body coloured bumpers and trim, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, LED cargo lights, a rear vision camera, teen driver technology, LED fog lights and 4G LTE hotspot capability. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats, Convenience Package Ii, True North Edition, Z71 Off-road And Protection Package, Convenience Package, 20 Inch Aluminum Wheels, Sunroof.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Bolton GM
2022 GMC Yukon XL Denali CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE AS LOW AS 4.99% 96,112 KM $79,455 + tax & lic
2020 Chevrolet Blazer True North CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE AS LOW AS 4.99% 76,691 KM $32,555 + tax & lic
2023 GMC Yukon XL SLT CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED - FINANCE AS LOW AS 4.99% 56,681 KM $78,595 + tax & lic
Email Bolton GM
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
Call Dealer
905-857-XXXX(click to show)
905-857-3677
Alternate Numbers1-877-626-5866
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$39,855
+ taxes & licensing
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2019 Chevrolet Silverado 1500