$41,895+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ - Leather Seats
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LTZ - Leather Seats
Location
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
905-857-3677
$41,895
+ taxes & licensing
137,429KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3GCUYGED7MG227041
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 137,429 KM
Vehicle Description
Leather Seats!
Our sales staff will help you find that used vehicle you have been looking for - come see us today!
This hard-working Chevy Silverado is a top choice for its functional interior, handsome exterior and impressive capability. This 2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is fresh on our lot in Bolton.
The Chevy Silverado 1500 is functional and ergonomic, suited for the work-site and or family life. Bold styling throughout gives it amazing curb appeal and a dominating stance on the road, while the it's smartly designed interior keeps every passenger in superb comfort and connectivity on any trip. With brawn, brains and reliability, this pickup was built by truck people, for truck people, and comes from the family of the most dependable, longest-lasting full-size pickups on the road. This Crew Cab 4X4 pickup has 137,429 kms. It's black in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 355HP 5.3L 8 Cylinder Engine.
Our Silverado 1500's trim level is LTZ. Upgrading to this Silverado LTZ is a great choice as it comes loaded with premium features like larger aluminum wheels, perforated leather seats that are heated and cooled, a large 8 inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Chevrolet MyLink, bluetooth streaming audio, remote engine start and keyless entry plus an EZ-Lift tailgate. Additional premium features also include signature LED lights, LED cargo area lighting, a leather wrapped heated steering wheel, cruise control, steering wheel audio controls, LED cargo lights, an HD rear vision camera, teen driver technology, LED fog lights, 4G LTE hotspot capability, Ultrasonic park assist, blind spot detection, rear cross traffic alert, lane change alert plus much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Leather Seats.
To apply right now for financing use this link : http://www.boltongm.ca/?https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=44d8010f-7908-4762-ad47-0d0b7de44fa8&Lang=en
Call 1-877-626-5866 NOW before this vehicle is sold!!!
*No Hassles, No Haggles, No Admin Fees,* *JUST OUR BEST PRICE, FIRST*!!!
*** GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT, LET OUR FINANCE MANAGERS SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE THAT BUYING FROM BOLTON GM WILL MAKE, WE SPECIALIZE IN REBUILDING YOUR CREDIT!!!!***
Bolton GM is Only 15 minutes from Hwy 9, 400, 427 and 410
See our complete inventory at www.boltongm.ca
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
4x4
Automatic
Email Bolton GM
Bolton GM
12420 Highway 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M7
Call Dealer
905-857-XXXX(click to show)
905-857-3677
Alternate Numbers1-877-626-5866
$41,895
+ taxes & licensing
Bolton GM
905-857-3677
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500