$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2022 RAM 3500
Big Horn
2022 RAM 3500
Big Horn
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
905-857-7888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
126,142KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 6
- Mileage 126,142 KM
Vehicle Description
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
220-Amp Alternator
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Exterior
Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Rear wheelhouse liners
WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED ALUMINUM
LED BED LIGHTING
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HZ BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob
ParkSense Front & Rear Park Assist
BRIGHT FLAT CAB-LENGTH SIDE STEPS
GVWR: 5 579 KG (12 300 LBS)
Requires Subscription
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control Front Heated Seats Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH -inc: Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Front Seatback Map Pockets Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
BIG HORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Locking Lower Glove Box Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Black Power Folding Heated Tow Mirrors Fog Lamps Steering Wheel-Mo...
115-VOLT AUXILIARY POWER OUTLET - FRONT -inc: 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Exterior 400-Watt Inverter
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
MOPAR Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Spray-In Bedliner LED Bed Lighting MOPAR Deployable Bed Step
BLACK VINYL FLOOR COVERING -inc: MOPAR Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP B -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Surround View Camera System Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Trailer Reverse Guidance Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater MOPAR Winter Front Grille Cover Current Generation ...
Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera
MOPAR DOT CERTIFIED ROADSIDE SAFETY KIT -inc: 3 Reflecting Triangles Spare Fuses 2 Red Vinyl Flags DOT Fire Extinguisher
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Body-Colour Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler
2021 RAM 3500 Laramie 151,303 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2024 Dodge Hornet GT Plus 20,352 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email CarHub Caledon Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-857-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
905-857-7888
2022 RAM 3500