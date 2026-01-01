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Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8 Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408

2022 RAM 3500

126,142 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 RAM 3500

Big Horn

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14085483

2022 RAM 3500

Big Horn

Location

CarHub Caledon Chrysler

12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3

905-857-7888

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$CALL

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Used
126,142KM
Other / Unsure Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 126,142 KM

Vehicle Description

Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Window Defroster
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
220-Amp Alternator

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Chrome Wheels
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Steel Wheels
Rear wheelhouse liners
WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED ALUMINUM
LED BED LIGHTING

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
Granite Crystal Metallic
TIRES: LT275/70R18E BSW ALL-SEASON (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2HZ BIG HORN -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Automatic
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC -inc: Bright Accent Shift Knob
ParkSense Front & Rear Park Assist
BRIGHT FLAT CAB-LENGTH SIDE STEPS
GVWR: 5 579 KG (12 300 LBS)
Requires Subscription
HEATED SEATS & WHEEL GROUP -inc: Heated Steering Wheel Steering Wheel-Mounted Audio Control Front Heated Seats Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT 40/20/40 BENCH -inc: Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Front Centre Seat Cushion Storage Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Front Seatback Map Pockets Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
BIG HORN LEVEL 1 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Locking Lower Glove Box Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Adjustable Pedals Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel Rear Dome Lamp w/On/Off Switch Black Power Folding Heated Tow Mirrors Fog Lamps Steering Wheel-Mo...
115-VOLT AUXILIARY POWER OUTLET - FRONT -inc: 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Exterior 400-Watt Inverter
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
MOPAR Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Spray-In Bedliner LED Bed Lighting MOPAR Deployable Bed Step
BLACK VINYL FLOOR COVERING -inc: MOPAR Front & Rear All-Weather Floor Mats
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP B -inc: Mirror-Mounted Aux Reverse Lamps Surround View Camera System Power Folding Exterior Mirrors Trailer Reverse Guidance Power Convex Aux Exterior Mirrors
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater MOPAR Winter Front Grille Cover Current Generation ...
Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera
MOPAR DOT CERTIFIED ROADSIDE SAFETY KIT -inc: 3 Reflecting Triangles Spare Fuses 2 Red Vinyl Flags DOT Fire Extinguisher
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Body-Colour Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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905-857-7888

2022 RAM 3500