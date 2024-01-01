$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2024 RAM 3500
Big Horn
2024 RAM 3500
Big Horn
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
1-855-791-2356
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # RG203001
- Mileage 2 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 8' Box, 6-Speed Automatic w/OD, Intercooled Turbo Diesel I-6 6.7 L/408
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Interior
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
SECURITY ALARM
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
220-Amp Alternator
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Rear Window Defroster
Rear wheelhouse liners
Clearance Lamps
Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season
Media / Nav / Comm
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Powertrain
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
9 Alpine Speakers w/Subwoofer
5th Wheel/Gooseneck Towing Prep Group
PROTECTION GROUP -inc: Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
Rear Auto-Levelling Air Suspension
DIAMOND BLACK CRYSTAL PEARL
WHEELS: 17" X 6" POLISHED ALUMINUM
GVWR: 6 350 KG (14 000 LBS)
ParkSense Front & Rear Park Assist
TRANSMISSION: 6-SPEED AISIN HD AUTOMATIC -inc: 12" Single-Wheel Rear Axle Urethane Shift Knob Transmission Oil Cooler
Requires Subscription
PREMIUM LIGHTING GROUP -inc: LED Fog Lamps LED Reflector Headlamps
115-VOLT AUXILIARY POWER OUTLET - FRONT -inc: 115V Auxiliary Power Outlet - Exterior 400-Watt Inverter
DUAL REAR WHEELS -inc: Bright Wheel Covers Clearance Lamps Tires: LT235/80R17E BSW All-Season 17" Steel Spare Wheel Box & Rear Fender Clearance Lamps Wheels: 17" x 6" Chrome-Clad Steel 2 721 kg (6 000 lb) Front Axle w/Hub Ext GVWR: 6 350 kg (14...
MOPAR SPRAY-IN BEDLINER
BED UTILITY GROUP -inc: MOPAR Spray-In Bedliner LED Bed Lighting MOPAR Deployable Bed Step
IP-MOUNTED AUXILIARY SWITCHES -inc: Dash Pass Thru Wire Circuits
ENGINE: 6.7L CUMMINS I-6 HO TURBO DIESEL -inc: Selective Catalytic Reduction (Urea) Dual 730-Amp Maintenance-Free Batteries Cummins Turbo Diesel Badge Heavy-Duty Engine Cooling Supplemental Heater GVWR: 5 579 kg (12 300 lbs) MOPAR Winter Front G...
Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera
TOWING TECHNOLOGY GROUP -inc: Centre Stop Lamp w/Cargo Camera Surround View Camera System Trailer Reverse Guidance
189-LITRE (50-GALLON) FUEL TANK
SPORT APPEARANCE PACKAGE -inc: Body-Colour Grille Surround Black Interior Accents Sport Decal Body-Colour Door Handles Body-Colour Front Bumper Painted Rear Bumper
BLIND-SPOT/CROSS-PATH -inc: LED Taillamps
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21Z -inc: Engine: 6.7L Cummins I-6 HO Turbo Diesel Transmission: 6-Speed Aisin HD Automatic
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Rear 60/40 Split-Folding Bench Seat Front Seatback Map Pockets Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Full-Length Upgraded Floor Console
RADIO: UCONNECT 5 NAV W/12" DISPLAY -inc: Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages 6-Month SiriusXM Radio Service For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Selectable Tire Fill Alert Trailer Tow Pages Disassociated Touchscreen Display HD Radio Connec...
LEVEL 2 EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/12" Display Google Android Auto Off-Road Info Pages 6-Month SiriusXM Radio Service For SiriusXM Info Call 888-539-7474 Selectable Tire Fill Alert Trailer Tow Pages Disassociated Touchscreen ...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From CarHub Caledon Chrysler
2019 RAM 1500 Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box R- Start Heat & Cold Front Seats Apple Car Play 104,777 KM $38,998 + tax & lic
2023 Nissan Kicks SV Blind Spot R-Star Lane Departure Alart Blind Spot 17"Alloy 29,148 KM $24,828 + tax & lic
2020 Mercedes-Benz AMG A 250 4Matic Pano Sunroof Heated Front Seats 57,440 KM $30,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
Additional Options from CarHub Caledon Chrysler
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email CarHub Caledon Chrysler
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
1-855-791-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
1-855-791-2356
2024 RAM 3500