$69,988+ taxes & licensing
2025 RAM 2500
Big Horn
Location
CarHub Caledon Chrysler
12435 Hwy 50 South, Bolton, ON L7E 1M3
905-857-7888
Used
25KM
Other / Unsure Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Stock # U7494
- Mileage 25 KM
Vehicle Description
Big Horn 4x4 Crew Cab 6'4" Box, 8-Speed Automatic w/OD, Regular Unleaded V-8 6.4 L/392
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Adaptive Cruise Control
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Remote Start System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Four Wheel Drive
Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle
Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Privacy Glass
Fog Lamps
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Media / Nav / Comm
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
Radio: Uconnect 5 Nav w/12.0" Display
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
MP3 Capability
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Led Headlights
BRIGHT WHITE
3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO (STD)
TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (STD)
WHEELS: 18" X 8" POLISHED ALUMINUM (STD)
Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On-/Off-Road
GVWR: 4 535 KGS (10 000 LBS) (STD)
Requires Subscription
Front collision mitigation
BLACK PREMIUM CLOTH FRONT BUCKET SEATS -inc: Bucket Seats Rear 60/40 Split Folding Bench Seat Fold-Flat Load Floor w/Storage Power 8-Way Adjustable Driver Seat Front Seatback Map Pockets Power 2-Way Driver Lumbar Adjust Full Length Upgraded Flo...
OFF-ROAD GROUP -inc: Tires: LT275/70R18E OWL On-/Off-Road Transfer Case Skid Plate Shield Front Performance-Tuned Shocks Hill Descent Control Rear Performance-Tuned Shocks
ENGINE: 6.4L V8 HEMI HD (STD)
QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 2UZ -inc: Engine: 6.4L V8 HEMI HD Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic
BIG HORN LEVEL 1 PLUS EQUIPMENT GROUP -inc: 12" Touchscreen Glove Box Lamp Auto Power Folding Mirrors Footwell Courtesy Lamp Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle MOPAR Deployable Bed Step Alexa Built-In Forward & Reverse Utility Lights Locking Low...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2025 RAM 2500