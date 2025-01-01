$16,995+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac XT5
LuxuryFWD HTD LTHR Sunroof XM CarPlay BackupCam AC
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Champagne
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 188,501 KM
Vehicle Description
Clean and tidy Cadillac XT5 from Mississauga, ON! This Luxury FWD model is a real head turner in its Pearl White paint and factory alloy wheels, with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, a remote power liftgate, automatic headlights, fog lights, colour-matched power folding side mirrors, blind spot monitor, parking sensors, a large panoramic sunroof, roof rack rails, tinted privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, chromed accents, sporty dual rear exhaust, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a powerful 3.6L V6 Engine and Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable, with heated leather front seats with power adjustment, lumbar controls, and driver's memory settings, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a spacious and comfortable rear seating area, large cargo area with retractable shade, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Compass, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, universal garage door opener, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free!
