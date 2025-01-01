Menu
Clean and tidy Cadillac XT5 from Mississauga, ON! This Luxury FWD model is a real head turner in its Pearl White paint and factory alloy wheels, with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, a remote power liftgate, automatic headlights, fog lights, colour-matched power folding side mirrors, blind spot monitor, parking sensors, a large panoramic sunroof, roof rack rails, tinted privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, chromed accents, sporty dual rear exhaust, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a powerful 3.6L V6 Engine and Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable, with heated leather front seats with power adjustment, lumbar controls, and drivers memory settings, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a spacious and comfortable rear seating area, large cargo area with retractable shade, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Compass, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, universal garage door opener, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

Carfax Claims Free!

Call (905) 623-2906

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

2017 Cadillac XT5

188,501 KM

$16,995

+ tax & licensing
2017 Cadillac XT5

LuxuryFWD HTD LTHR Sunroof XM CarPlay BackupCam AC

2017 Cadillac XT5

LuxuryFWD HTD LTHR Sunroof XM CarPlay BackupCam AC

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
188,501KM
Good Condition
VIN 1GYKNBRS1HZ175773

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Champagne
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 188,501 KM

Vehicle Description

Clean and tidy Cadillac XT5 from Mississauga, ON! This Luxury FWD model is a real head turner in its Pearl White paint and factory alloy wheels, with nice options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and proximity keys, a remote power liftgate, automatic headlights, fog lights, colour-matched power folding side mirrors, blind spot monitor, parking sensors, a large panoramic sunroof, roof rack rails, tinted privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, chromed accents, sporty dual rear exhaust, gorgeous factory alloy wheels, a powerful 3.6L V6 Engine and Automatic transmission! The interior is clean and comfortable, with heated leather front seats with power adjustment, lumbar controls, and driver's memory settings, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a spacious and comfortable rear seating area, large cargo area with retractable shade, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Compass, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, universal garage door opener, USB/AUX/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key

Additional Features

Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
$16,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2017 Cadillac XT5