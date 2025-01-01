$35,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150
XLT Sport 4x4 HTD Cloth NAV Bluetooth CarPlay RCam
2018 Ford F-150
XLT Sport 4x4 HTD Cloth NAV Bluetooth CarPlay RCam
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$35,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 78,252 KM
Vehicle Description
Super-Clean Stunning Ford F-150 from Casselman, ON! This XLT Sport Crew Cab 4x4 model looks incredible in its Blue paint and factory alloy wheels with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, keycode entry, blind spot sensors and parking sensors, automatic headlights, foglights, integrated mirror turn signals, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, colour matched bumpers, spray in Ford Bedliner with integrated bed step, black step sides, tinted privacy glass, sliding rear window, sharp looking black vinyl stripe, gorgeous dark factory alloy wheels, a powerful 5.0L V8 Engine and Automatic Transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth Sport embroidered power adjustable front seats with lumbar controls and Red accent stitching, all-weather floor mats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, Black/Red seatbelts, power adjustable drivers pedals, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use Sport gauge cluster, electronic 4x4 selection knob and integrated electronic trailer brake controller, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, WiFi Settings, Backup Camera, and CD player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, power sliding window switch, USB/12V accessory ports, and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Sharp looking F-150 ready for whatever you throw at or in it!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-623-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
905-623-2906