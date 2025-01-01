Menu
<p>Super-Clean Stunning Ford F-150 from Casselman, ON! This XLT Sport Crew Cab 4x4 model looks incredible in its Blue paint and factory alloy wheels with great options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, keycode entry, blind spot sensors and parking sensors, automatic headlights, foglights, integrated mirror turn signals, front tow hooks, a trailer hitch, colour matched bumpers, spray in Ford Bedliner with integrated bed step, black step sides, tinted privacy glass, sliding rear window, sharp looking black vinyl stripe, gorgeous dark factory alloy wheels, a powerful 5.0L V8 Engine and Automatic Transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth Sport embroidered power adjustable front seats with lumbar controls and Red accent stitching, all-weather floor mats, power door locks, windows and mirrors, Black/Red seatbelts, power adjustable drivers pedals, a leather wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, an easy to read and use Sport gauge cluster, electronic 4x4 selection knob and integrated electronic trailer brake controller, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, WiFi Settings, Backup Camera, and CD player, A/C climate control with front and rear window defrost settings, power sliding window switch, USB/12V accessory ports, and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Sharp looking F-150 ready for whatever you throw at or in it!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2018 Ford F-150

78,252 KM

$35,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Ford F-150

XLT Sport 4x4 HTD Cloth NAV Bluetooth CarPlay RCam

12285711

2018 Ford F-150

XLT Sport 4x4 HTD Cloth NAV Bluetooth CarPlay RCam

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
78,252KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1FTEW1E52JFC49106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 78,252 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Parking Sensors

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
$35,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2018 Ford F-150