Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>WOW! Ultra-Clean Ford Edge from Trenton, ON! This Titanium AWD model looks incredible in its dark Burgundy paint and factory alloy wheels, with amazing options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and coded entry, automatic headlights, and foglights, a panoramic sunroof, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, power rear liftgate, tinted privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, driver assist features including blind spot/rear cross traffic alerts, lane keeping assist, forward collision and adaptive cruise controls, along with forward and rear-facing cameras and radar parking assists, gorgeous factory polished alloy wheels, sporty dual rear exhuast, trailer hitch, a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is very comfortable and well-appointed with heated and cooled leather front seats with power adjustment and lumbar controls, drivers memory seating and heated rear seating, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, paddle shifters, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, WiFi Settings and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, Automatic Stop/Start override button, Self Parking/Assist Button, Universal Garage Door Openers, USB/12V accessory ports and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Sharp-Styling and Incredible Options!</p><p> </p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2020 Ford Edge

124,131 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Ford Edge

TitaniumAWD HTD/CLD-LTHR PanoRoof XM NAV CarPlay

Watch This Vehicle
14059320

2020 Ford Edge

TitaniumAWD HTD/CLD-LTHR PanoRoof XM NAV CarPlay

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7

905-623-2906

  1. 1778171647
  2. 1778171648
  3. 1778171648
  4. 1778171647
  5. 1778171647
  6. 1778171648
  7. 1778171644
  8. 1778171641
  9. 1778171645
  10. 1778171648
  11. 1778171650
  12. 1778171645
  13. 1778171646
  14. 1778171645
  15. 1778171651
  16. 1778171646
  17. 1778171647
  18. 1778171640
  19. 1778171651
  20. 1778171645
  21. 1778171651
  22. 1778171648
  23. 1778171648
  24. 1778171642
  25. 1778171651
  26. 1778171646
  27. 1778171650
  28. 1778171654
  29. 1778171647
  30. 1778171654
  31. 1778171650
  32. 1778171650
  33. 1778171651
  34. 1778171653
  35. 1778171642
  36. 1778171650
  37. 1778171650
  38. 1778171650
  39. 1778171650
  40. 1778171653
  41. 1778171651
  42. 1778171653
  43. 1778171650
  44. 1778171650
  45. 1778171651
  46. 1778171650
  47. 1778171648
  48. 1778171652
  49. 1778171652
  50. 1778171652
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
124,131KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2FMPK4K91LBA63442

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Black/Burgundy
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,131 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! Ultra-Clean Ford Edge from Trenton, ON! This Titanium AWD model looks incredible in its dark Burgundy paint and factory alloy wheels, with amazing options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and coded entry, automatic headlights, and foglights, a panoramic sunroof, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, power rear liftgate, tinted privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, driver assist features including blind spot/rear cross traffic alerts, lane keeping assist, forward collision and adaptive cruise controls, along with forward and rear-facing cameras and radar parking assists, gorgeous factory polished alloy wheels, sporty dual rear exhuast, trailer hitch, a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is very comfortable and well-appointed with heated and cooled leather front seats with power adjustment and lumbar controls, driver's memory seating and heated rear seating, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, paddle shifters, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, WiFi Settings and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, Automatic Stop/Start override button, Self Parking/Assist Button, Universal Garage Door Openers, USB/12V accessory ports and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Sharp-Styling and Incredible Options!

 

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Departure Assist
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Hands-Free Liftgate
Pre-Collision System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Used 2020 Ford Edge TitaniumAWD HTD/CLD-LTHR PanoRoof XM NAV CarPlay for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2020 Ford Edge TitaniumAWD HTD/CLD-LTHR PanoRoof XM NAV CarPlay 124,131 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 MINI Countryman ALL4 HTD-Leather Sunroof NAV CarPlay BackupCam XM for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2019 MINI Countryman ALL4 HTD-Leather Sunroof NAV CarPlay BackupCam XM 104,330 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS HTD-Cloth Bluetooth BackupCam RemStart A/C FM for sale in Bowmanville, ON
2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS HTD-Cloth Bluetooth BackupCam RemStart A/C FM 180,491 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Mark Rainford Auto Centre

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

905-623-XXXX

(click to show)

905-623-2906

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$21,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2020 Ford Edge