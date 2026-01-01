$21,995+ taxes & licensing
2020 Ford Edge
TitaniumAWD HTD/CLD-LTHR PanoRoof XM NAV CarPlay
2020 Ford Edge
TitaniumAWD HTD/CLD-LTHR PanoRoof XM NAV CarPlay
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 3K7
905-623-2906
Certified
$21,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Black/Burgundy
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 124,131 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Ultra-Clean Ford Edge from Trenton, ON! This Titanium AWD model looks incredible in its dark Burgundy paint and factory alloy wheels, with amazing options inside and out! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start and coded entry, automatic headlights, and foglights, a panoramic sunroof, colour-matched side mirrors with integrated turn signals, power rear liftgate, tinted privacy glass, a sleek rear spoiler, driver assist features including blind spot/rear cross traffic alerts, lane keeping assist, forward collision and adaptive cruise controls, along with forward and rear-facing cameras and radar parking assists, gorgeous factory polished alloy wheels, sporty dual rear exhuast, trailer hitch, a peppy fuel efficient 2.0L 4-Cylinder Engine and Automatic transmission powering the All-Wheel-Drive system! The interior is very comfortable and well-appointed with heated and cooled leather front seats with power adjustment and lumbar controls, driver's memory seating and heated rear seating, power door locks, windows and mirrors, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, paddle shifters, an easy-to-read and use gauge cluster, push button start, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Navigation, WiFi Settings and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, Automatic Stop/Start override button, Self Parking/Assist Button, Universal Garage Door Openers, USB/12V accessory ports and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Sharp-Styling and Incredible Options!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Warranty
Convenience
Powertrain
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Mark Rainford Auto Centre
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-623-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
905-623-2906