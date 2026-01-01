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<p>WOW! Super-Clean Local RAM 1500 from Bowmanville, ON! This Express Crew Cab 4x4 model looks awesome in its Grey paint and factory alloy wheels with great options and sharp styling! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, black running boards, front grille and side mirrors, tinted privacy glass, a sporty dual exit exhaust, trailer hitch, spray-in bed liner, a soft folding tonneau cover, gorgeous Black factory alloy wheels and a powerful 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats and space for 5 passengers with a built-in centre console, power adjustable drivers seat with lumbar controls, power door locks, windows and mirrors, all-weather floor mats front and rear, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, turn-knob gear selection and electronic 4x4 selection buttons, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, Tow/Haul modes, USB/12V accessory ports, and more!</p><p> </p><p>Carfax Claims Free, Sharp-Looking RAM 1500 with great Options and Power!</p><p><strong>Our price includes safety certification, NO ADMIN FEES!</strong></p><p>Call (905) 623-2906</p><p> </p><p>Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca</p><p> </p><p>Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca</p>

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

123,053 KM

Details Description Features

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Express4X4 Crew Heated Cloth XM BackupCam 5.7 HEMI

Watch This Vehicle
14438044

2021 RAM 1500 Classic

Express4X4 Crew Heated Cloth XM BackupCam 5.7 HEMI

Location

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 6G5

905-623-2906

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$32,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
123,053KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C6RR7KT3MG705610

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 123,053 KM

Vehicle Description

WOW! Super-Clean Local RAM 1500 from Bowmanville, ON! This Express Crew Cab 4x4 model looks awesome in its Grey paint and factory alloy wheels with great options and sharp styling! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, black running boards, front grille and side mirrors, tinted privacy glass, a sporty dual exit exhaust, trailer hitch, spray-in bed liner, a soft folding tonneau cover, gorgeous Black factory alloy wheels and a powerful 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats and space for 5 passengers with a built-in centre console, power adjustable driver's seat with lumbar controls, power door locks, windows and mirrors, all-weather floor mats front and rear, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, turn-knob gear selection and electronic 4x4 selection buttons, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, Tow/Haul modes, USB/12V accessory ports, and more!

 

Carfax Claims Free, Sharp-Looking RAM 1500 with great Options and Power!

Our price includes safety certification, NO ADMIN FEES!

Call (905) 623-2906

 

Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca

 

Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Mark Rainford Auto Centre

2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 6G5
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$32,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Mark Rainford Auto Centre

905-623-2906

2021 RAM 1500 Classic