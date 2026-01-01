$32,995+ taxes & licensing
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Express4X4 Crew Heated Cloth XM BackupCam 5.7 HEMI
2021 RAM 1500 Classic
Express4X4 Crew Heated Cloth XM BackupCam 5.7 HEMI
Location
Mark Rainford Auto Centre
2320 Holt Rd, Bowmanville, ON L1C 6G5
905-623-2906
Certified
$32,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 123,053 KM
Vehicle Description
WOW! Super-Clean Local RAM 1500 from Bowmanville, ON! This Express Crew Cab 4x4 model looks awesome in its Grey paint and factory alloy wheels with great options and sharp styling! The exterior features keyless entry with remote start, automatic headlights, foglights, black running boards, front grille and side mirrors, tinted privacy glass, a sporty dual exit exhaust, trailer hitch, spray-in bed liner, a soft folding tonneau cover, gorgeous Black factory alloy wheels and a powerful 5.7L HEMI V8 Engine and Automatic transmission driving the 4x4 system! The interior is clean and comfortable with heated cloth front seats and space for 5 passengers with a built-in centre console, power adjustable driver's seat with lumbar controls, power door locks, windows and mirrors, all-weather floor mats front and rear, a heated leather wrapped steering wheel with Audio and Cruise controls, an easy to read and use gauge cluster, turn-knob gear selection and electronic 4x4 selection buttons, a large central touch screen AM/FM/XM Satellite HD Radio with Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Backup Camera, Dual-Zone A/C climate controls with front and rear window defrost settings, Tow/Haul modes, USB/12V accessory ports, and more!
Carfax Claims Free, Sharp-Looking RAM 1500 with great Options and Power!
Our price includes safety certification, NO ADMIN FEES!
Call (905) 623-2906
Text Ryan: (905) 429-9680 or email: ryan@markrainford.ca
Text Mark: (905) 431-0966 or email: mark@markrainford.ca
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