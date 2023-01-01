Menu
2019 RAM 1500 Classic

97,739 KM

Details Description Features

$33,061

+ tax & licensing
$33,061

+ taxes & licensing

Muskoka Chrysler

705-645-8763

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

2019 RAM 1500 Classic

EXPRESS

Location

Muskoka Chrysler

380 Ecclestone Dr, Bracebridge, ON P1L 1R1

705-645-8763

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$33,061

+ taxes & licensing

97,739KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10522608
  Stock #: NTN167A
  • VIN: 1C6RR7FG0KS736574

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Diesel Gray/Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,739 KM

Vehicle Description

This Ram 1500 Classic Express, with a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine, features a 8-Speed Automatic w/OD transmission, and generates 23 highway/16 city L/100km. Find this vehicle with only 97739 kilometers! Ram 1500 Classic Express Options: This Ram 1500 Classic Express offers a multitude of options. Technology options include: Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System, Radio: 3.0, HD Radio, MP3 Player, Radio w/Seek-Scan, Clock and Radio Data System. Safety options include Variable Intermittent Wipers, Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Airbag Occupancy Sensor, Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags. Visit Us: Find this Ram 1500 Classic Express at Muskoka Chrysler today. We are conveniently located at 380 Ecclestone Dr Bracebridge ON P1L1R1.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear child safety locks
Electronic stability control (ESC)
Side impact beams
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Parkview Back-Up Camera
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Information Centre
POWER REAR WINDOWS
40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
glove box
Manual air conditioning
Full Cloth Headliner
Cruise control w/steering wheel controls
Carpet Floor Covering
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Manual tilt steering column
Rear cupholder
Delayed Accessory Power
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
2 12V DC Power Outlets
Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
4-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Power 1st Row Windows w/Driver And Passenger 1-Touch Up/Down
Systems Monitor
Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer
Seats w/Vinyl Back Material
4-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline and Fore/Aft Movement
Pickup Cargo Box Lights
Smart Device Integration
Front Armrest w/3 Cup Holders
Front Armrest w/3 Cupholders
Front Facing Rear Seat
Full Floor Covering
Auto-Dim Rearview Mirror w/Display
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Four Wheel Drive
Trailer Wiring Harness
50 State Emissions
Engine Oil Cooler
160 Amp Alternator
180 Amp Alternator
HD shock absorbers
Solid axle rear suspension w/coil springs
Electronic Transfer Case
Single stainless steel exhaust
Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
730CCA Maintenance-Free Battery
98.4 L Fuel Tank
Auto Locking Hubs
Electric Power-Assist Steering
Part-Time Four-Wheel Drive
26 Gal. Fuel Tank
Towing Equipment -inc: Trailer Sway Control
1740# Maximum Payload

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
DEEP TINTED GLASS
Fog Lamps
Tires - Front All-Season
Tires - Rear All-Season
Variable Intermittent Wipers
Tip Start
Fixed rear window
Black door handles
Front license plate bracket
CLEARCOAT PAINT
Steel spare wheel
Tires: P265/70R17 BSW AS
Flex Fuel Vehicle
Black Exterior Mirrors
Active grille shutters
Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Full-Size Spare Tire Stored Underbody w/Crankdown
Regular Box Style
Tailgate Rear Cargo Access
Black Power Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding
Manual Tailgate/Rear Door Lock
Center hub
Cargo Lamp w/High Mount Stop Light
Wheel Centre Hub
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off
Auto On/Off Aero-Composite Halogen Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
6 Speakers
Fixed antenna
Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices
Remote USB Port
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Heavy Duty Vinyl 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat

Powertrain

V6 Cylinder Engine
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Bed Liner
Flex Fuel Capability
Telematics
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
A/T
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
8-Speed A/T
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE)
Delete Spray In Bedliner
Electronic Shift
GVWR: 6 800 LBS
Charge Only Remote USB Port
4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS Front Vented Discs Brake Assist and Hill Hold Control
GVWR: 3 084 KGS (6 800 LBS)
Radio: 3.0
Delete Class IV Receiver Hitch
Requires Subscription
Full Folding Bench Front Facing Fold-Up Cushion Vinyl Rear Seat
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Gauges -inc: Speedometer Odometer Voltmeter Oil Pressure Engine Coolant Temp Tachometer Oil Temperature Transmission Fluid Temp Engine Hour Meter and Trip Odometer
Interior Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
Radio w/Seek-Scan Clock and Radio Data System
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio (DISC) No longer available as standard equipment as of January 16 2019.
Instrument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Center 3 Point Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Media Hub (USB AUX)
ide Impact Beams
Mirrors w/Heating Element
Trim -inc: Deluxe Sound Insulation Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert and Chrome/Metal-Look Interior Accents
ulti-Link Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs
strument Panel Bin Dashboard Storage Driver And Passenger Door Bins and 2nd Row Underseat Storage

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

