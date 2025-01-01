2017 RAM 5500

Menu
6.7L - V6 - CUMMINS - OHV 24 VALVE TURBO DIESEL ENGINE     <br />REAR-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM        <br />REGULAR-CAB     <br />HYDRAULIC-VERSALIFT-BUCKET-BED     <br />STROBE-LIGHTS     <br />IN-BED-COMPONENT-LOCK-BOX-AREAS       <br />TRACTION CONTROL    <br />TOW SUPPORT    <br />TRAILER BRAKE     <br />CLOTH INTERIOR        <br />AM/FM RADIO PLAYER      <br />AUX INPUT       <br />USB CONNECTION              <br />MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL      <br /><br /><br /><br /><br /><br />Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. <br /><br />Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.<br /><br />Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!<br /><br />Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.<br /><br />Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.<br /><br />Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!<br /><br />Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!<br /><br />WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

2017 RAM 5500

90,000 KM

Details Description

12647988

Location

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
90,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 3C7WRMBLXHG686783

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Stock # HG686783 - #113
  • Mileage 90,000 KM

Vehicle Description

6.7L - V6 - CUMMINS - OHV 24 VALVE TURBO DIESEL ENGINE     
REAR-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM        
REGULAR-CAB     
HYDRAULIC-VERSALIFT-BUCKET-BED     
STROBE-LIGHTS     
IN-BED-COMPONENT-LOCK-BOX-AREAS       
TRACTION CONTROL    
TOW SUPPORT    
TRAILER BRAKE     
CLOTH INTERIOR        
AM/FM RADIO PLAYER      
AUX INPUT       
USB CONNECTION              
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL      





Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

