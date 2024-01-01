Menu
2019 Chevrolet Traverse

158,000 KM

Details Description Features

$21,995

+ tax & licensing
FAMILY MOVING LS-MODEL 7 PASSENGER 3.6L - V6.. BENCH & THIRD ROW.. BACK-UP CAMERA.. BLUETOOTH SYSTEM.. KEYLESS ENTRY..

Location

Broadway Auto Sales

19990 Hwy. 11, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B6

905-775-6497

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

158,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GNERFKW1KJ222258

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

Vehicle Description

3.6L - V6 - VVT - DOHC 24 VALVE ENGINE      
FRONT-WHEEL DRIVE SYSTEM   
MIDDLE BENCH SEATING     
THIRD ROW SEATING       
CLOTH INTERIOR       
TOUCH SCREEN DISPLAY   
AM/FM RADIO PLAYER     
AUX INPUT       
USB CONNECTION       
BLUETOOTH SYSTEM       
REVERSE PARKING AID      
BACK-UP CAMERA      
REAR CLIMATE CONTROLS    
REAR USB CHARGING PORTS    
TRACTION CONTROL     
KEYLESS ENTRY     
PUSH-BUTTON-IGNITION     
ON-STAR         
MULTI-FUNCTIONAL STEERING WHEEL      





Family owned and operated since 1975; Broadway Auto Sales is committed to making your next vehicle buying experience as seamless and straight forward as possible. With friendly, no pressure sales staff, as well as a huge selection of vehicles, it's very easy to see why Broadway Auto Sales is the perfect place to find your next ride. 

Our vehicles are sold and priced as CERTIFIED. Yes. that's right! No hidden mechanical or additional inspection fees are charged to the buyer. The price you see advertised, is the price you pay, plus any applicable HST and license costs. Our vehicles are certified on site, within our own service centre, by licensed, fully trained, and professional mechanics.

Get a FREE Carfax Canada Report with the purchase of your new vehicle!

Regardless of credit history, we have financing options for every situation. Our specialists work closely with each customer to understand a payment and vehicle that is right for them. We have been working with credit specialists to rebuild credit scores since 1975, and we can achieve approvals other dealers simply can't.

Extended warranties on vehicles are also available; at an additional cost. We work with a variety of different warranty companies, and can help you choose based on your driving habits and budget.

Have a trade-in? Let us know.. we pay top dollar for trades!

Contact us today via e-mail, phone or in-person!

WWW.BROADWAYAUTOSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive

