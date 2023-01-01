$24,995+ tax & licensing
$24,995
+ taxes & licensing
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
905-775-6162
2020 Hyundai Elantra
Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT
Location
173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
56,437KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10326714
- Stock #: HYU72345
- VIN: KMHD84LF4LU072345
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Seating
Heated Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate
