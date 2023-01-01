Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Hyundai Elantra

56,437 KM

Details Features

$24,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

905-775-6162

Contact Seller
2020 Hyundai Elantra

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Hyundai Elantra

Preferred w/Sun & Safety Package IVT

Location

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2

905-775-6162

  1. 1692647553
  2. 1692647555
  3. 1692647558
  4. 1692647560
  5. 1692647561
  6. 1692647563
  7. 1692647565
  8. 1692647566
  9. 1692647568
  10. 1692647570
  11. 1692647571
  12. 1692647573
  13. 1692647575
  14. 1692647576
  15. 1692647578
  16. 1692647580
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
56,437KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10326714
  • Stock #: HYU72345
  • VIN: KMHD84LF4LU072345

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # HYU72345
  • Mileage 56,437 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Lane Departure Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Cross-Traffic Alert
Hands-Free Liftgate

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

2020 Mazda CX-30 GS ...
 13,467 KM
$30,495 + tax & lic
2022 Buick Encore Aw...
 20,423 KM
$33,995 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Venue P...
 36,905 KM
$26,995 + tax & lic

Email Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2

Call Dealer

905-775-XXXX

(click to show)

905-775-6162

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory