2022 Ford Bronco Sport

26,329 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

905-775-6162

Base 4x4

Base 4x4

Location

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2

905-775-6162

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

26,329KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9749680
  • Stock #: FOR32603
  • VIN: 3FMCR9A64NRD32603

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FOR32603
  • Mileage 26,329 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2

905-775-6162

