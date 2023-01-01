$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
905-775-6162
2022 Ford Bronco Sport
Base 4x4
Location
173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
26,329KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9749680
- Stock #: FOR32603
- VIN: 3FMCR9A64NRD32603
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 26,329 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2