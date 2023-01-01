$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2023 Buick Encore
GX AWD Preferred
2023 Buick Encore
GX AWD Preferred
Location
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2
905-775-6162
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
9,107KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN KL4MMCSLXPB033417
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige / Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # BUI33417
- Mileage 9,107 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Additional Features
Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Quick Links
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
2023 Buick Encore