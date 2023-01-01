$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales
905-775-6162
2023 Hyundai Venue
PREFERRED
Location
173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
168KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10017648
- Stock #: HYU49472
- VIN: KMHRC8A36PU249472
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Warranty
Balance of Factory Warranty
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
