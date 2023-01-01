Menu
2023 Hyundai Venue

168 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Leo & John's Car & Truck Sales

905-775-6162

PREFERRED

Location

173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

168KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10017648
  • Stock #: HYU49472
  • VIN: KMHRC8A36PU249472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Warranty

Balance of Factory Warranty

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

173 Holland St. West, Bradford, ON L3Z 2B2

