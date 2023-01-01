Menu
2005 Jeep TJ

189,211 KM

$9,410

+ tax & licensing
$9,410

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

2005 Jeep TJ

2005 Jeep TJ

2dr Sport GREAT NO ACCIDENTS Low km CONDITION WELL MAINTAINED

2005 Jeep TJ

2dr Sport GREAT NO ACCIDENTS Low km CONDITION WELL MAINTAINED

Location

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

$9,410

+ taxes & licensing

189,211KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9538636
  • Stock #: 304490
  • VIN: 1J4FA49S05p304490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 189,211 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST TRADED IN RELY GOOD CONDITION! SOFT TOP In FABULOUS CONDITION NEW TIRES AND RIMS and brakes were recently done, UP GRADED STEREO, customer keep this in good shape! minimal rust on entire vehicle

BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 14  YEARS IN THE SAME location!!

MEMBER OF THE U.C.D.A

CHECK US OUT ON GOOGLE.  

Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyones lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $699 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING)

Vehicle Features

Folding Rear Seat
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
Front Floor Mats
Full Length Floor Console
Sentry key theft deterrent system
Cargo tie-down loops
Auxiliary 12-volt pwr outlet
Sport bar w/padding
Glove box w/lock
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Next Generation Engine Controller
Pwr front disc/rear drum brakes
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Pwr steering
3.07 Axle Ratio
600-CCA maintenance-free battery
Fender Flares
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-colour grille
Tinted windshield glass
Outside spare tire carrier
Black front frame overlay
Fixed long mast antenna
(4) speaker system
Driver & front passenger next generation airbags
Black front/rear bumpers
Halogen headlamps w/chrome bezels
Light tinted front door glass
underhood
fuel tank
72 litre fuel tank
117-amp alternator
Lamps-inc: courtesy
Full-size spare tire w/matching wheel
Tethered fuel filler cap
Bumper extensions
Dual manual swing-away exterior mirrors
180-KPH primary speedometer
Body-side steps
4450# GVWR
Dana 30/186MM front/Dana 35/194MM rear axles
Gas charged suspension
4.0L I6 Power Tech engine
Skid plates-inc: transfer case

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

