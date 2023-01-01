Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>.</p><br><p>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT</p> <p>905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!</p> <p>BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!</p>

2005 Lexus RX 330

288,600 KM

Details Description Features

$5,997

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2005 Lexus RX 330

4DR SUV

Watch This Vehicle

2005 Lexus RX 330

4DR SUV

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

  1. 10715087
  2. 10715087
  3. 10715087
  4. 10715087
  5. 10715087
  6. 10715087
Contact Seller

$5,997

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
288,600KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 288,600 KM

Vehicle Description

.


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer

Exterior

Heated Exterior Mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Nawab Motors

Used 2019 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|APPLE CARPLAY|ALLOYS| for sale in Brampton, ON
2019 Volkswagen Jetta HIGHLINE|LEATHER HEATED SEATS|SUNROOF|APPLE CARPLAY|ALLOYS| 90,939 KM $30,698 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Lexus RX 330 4DR SUV for sale in Brampton, ON
2005 Lexus RX 330 4DR SUV 288,600 KM $5,997 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Bentley FLYING SPUR W12|RED LEATHER INTERIOR|600+HP|CHROME ALLOYS|NAIM SPEAKERS| for sale in Brampton, ON
2016 Bentley FLYING SPUR W12|RED LEATHER INTERIOR|600+HP|CHROME ALLOYS|NAIM SPEAKERS| 37,433 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Nawab Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

Call Dealer

905-874-XXXX

(click to show)

905-874-9494

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,997

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

Contact Seller
2005 Lexus RX 330