<p>The 2006 Chevrolet Corvette is a world-class performance machine that successfully blends excellent build quality and ergonomics with sexy styling and tremendous value for the dollar. Endless power from either snarling V8 combined with a tight suspension results in a sports car that never ceases to put a smile on your face. All three of the suspension packages deliver a compliant ride along with white-knuckled handling abilities. The 2006 Chevy Corvette is a comfortable touring car, as well as a world-class performance machine.</p> <p>OTHER FEATURES - </p> <p>- 380+ horsepower</p> <p>- Leather interior</p> <p>- Bose speaker system</p> <p>- Heated seats</p> <p>- Paddle shifters</p> <p>- Forgestar alloys</p> <p>- Spoiler </p> <p>- Bucket seats</p> <p>- Corsa exhaust</p> <p>- Touchscreen media screen</p> <p>- Bluetooth</p> <p>- Gloss black lip</p> <p>- Side skirts</p> <p>Much more!!</p><br><p>OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT</p> <p>905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!</p> <p>BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!</p>

2006 Chevrolet Corvette

63,672 KM

2006 Chevrolet Corvette

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

63,672KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 63,672 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors

2006 Chevrolet Corvette