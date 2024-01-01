$CALL+ tax & licensing
2006 Chevrolet Corvette
C6|FORGESTAR ALLOYS|CORSA EXHAUST|LEATHER INTERIOR|BLUETOOTH
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
905-874-9494
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Yellow
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 63,672 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2006 Chevrolet Corvette is a world-class performance machine that successfully blends excellent build quality and ergonomics with sexy styling and tremendous value for the dollar. Endless power from either snarling V8 combined with a tight suspension results in a sports car that never ceases to put a smile on your face. All three of the suspension packages deliver a compliant ride along with white-knuckled handling abilities. The 2006 Chevy Corvette is a comfortable touring car, as well as a world-class performance machine.
OTHER FEATURES -
- 380+ horsepower
- Leather interior
- Bose speaker system
- Heated seats
- Paddle shifters
- Forgestar alloys
- Spoiler
- Bucket seats
- Corsa exhaust
- Touchscreen media screen
- Bluetooth
- Gloss black lip
- Side skirts
Much more!!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT
905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!
Vehicle Features
