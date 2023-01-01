Menu
2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

214,622 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ tax & licensing
$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

8FT 4WD 4.8L

2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

8FT 4WD 4.8L

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

214,622KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9850010
  • Stock #: 284302

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Dark Charcoal
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 284302
  • Mileage 214,622 KM

Vehicle Description

2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4X4 8 Foot bed 4.8L with only 214,622km. Great condition for the age runs and drives strong very well serviced and oiled. Comes Certified with our 2 year power train warranty. Carfax Clean copy and paste link below:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=XcnuAnd6SFsxjVqBDAqRoU+gK9Q4WFfu


All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)


$13,950


+Just Plus Tax and Licensing


No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees


Taxes and licensing not included in the price


For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com


2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:


1) Engine


2) Transmission


3) Head Gasket


4) Transaxle/Differential


5)Seals & Gaskets


Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.


 


Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005


90 Kennedy Road South


Brampton ON L6W3E7


(647)-927-5252


Member of OMVIC and UCDA


Buy with Confidence!


Buy with Full Disclosure!


Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM


Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM


Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM 


To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com


 

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer

Safety

ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag

