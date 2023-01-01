2006 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,950 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 1 4 , 6 2 2 K M Used

Listing ID: 9850010

9850010 Stock #: 284302

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Interior Colour Dark Charcoal

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Stock # 284302

Mileage 214,622 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Tinted Glass Heated Exterior Mirrors Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Trip Odometer Safety ABS Brakes Passenger Airbag Additional Features Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.