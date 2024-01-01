Menu
Fresh trade in! 2007 FORD FREESTYLE SEL! 7 PASSENGER. Runs and drives well. Clean. Has 226,000 kms. Well Maintained. Loaded with Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, CD Player, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Side Mirrors, Alloy Wheels, and More! <br/> AS IS SPECIAL - YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE! <br/> All in price : $3,499 plus HST and license plates. <br/> Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755 <br/> *This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense.*

226,000 KM

Details Description

SEL FWD

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

226,000KM
Used
VIN 1FMZK02157GA05618

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 226,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh trade in! 2007 FORD FREESTYLE SEL! 7 PASSENGER. Runs and drives well. Clean. Has 226,000 kms. Well Maintained. Loaded with Keyless Entry, Leather Seats, Power Seats, Heated Seats, Sunroof, CD Player, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Side Mirrors, Alloy Wheels, and More!
AS IS SPECIAL - YOU CERTIFY, YOU SAVE!
All in price : $3,499 plus HST and license plates.
Call : 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755
*This vehicle is being sold AS IS, unfit, and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense.*
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-XXXX

647-631-8755

