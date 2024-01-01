Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>1 OWNER LOW KMS!!  </p>

2009 Hyundai Elantra

98,198 KM

Details Description Features

$6,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

  1. 1723657086
  2. 1723657086
  3. 1723655688
  4. 1723655688
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
98,198KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHDU45D39U779789

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 98,198 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER LOW KMS!!  

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales

Used 2013 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr S for sale in Brampton, ON
2013 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr S 221,561 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Used 2007 Ford F-150 XL for sale in Brampton, ON
2007 Ford F-150 XL 152,574 KM $3,799 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Nissan Rogue S for sale in Brampton, ON
2012 Nissan Rogue S 0 SOLD

Email WMZ Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

Call Dealer

416-817-XXXX

(click to show)

416-817-6764

Alternate Numbers
905-455-2121
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$6,499

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

Contact Seller
2009 Hyundai Elantra