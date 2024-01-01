$6,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2009 Hyundai Elantra
GL
2009 Hyundai Elantra
GL
Location
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
416-817-6764
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
98,198KM
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KMHDU45D39U779789
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 98,198 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER LOW KMS!!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales
2013 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr S 221,561 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
2007 Ford F-150 XL 152,574 KM $3,799 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Rogue S 0 SOLD
Email WMZ Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
Call Dealer
416-817-XXXX(click to show)
416-817-6764
Alternate Numbers905-455-2121
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$6,499
+ taxes & licensing
WMZ Auto Sales
416-817-6764
2009 Hyundai Elantra