2010 Honda Insight
5dr CVT EX w/Navi
Location
Gracious Auto
159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4
905-230-2350
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 800656
- Mileage 541,223 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Honda Insight for sale! This car has been well-maintained and comes with automatic transmission, hybrid fuel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, keyless entry, 4 doors, cruise control, air conditioning, blue exterior, and gray interior. An extended warranty is available at an additional cost. The price for this car is $5900.
For more information on our vehicles, please visit www.graciousauto.ca.
Our contact details are as follows:
Address: 159 Rutherford Rd S Brampton ON L6W 1l4
Phone: 905.230.2350
Cell: 647 298 2636
Our business hours are Mon-Fri: 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM and Sat 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM.
Thank you for considering us for your next purchase.
Vehicle Features
