Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2010 Honda Insight for sale! This car has been well-maintained and comes with automatic transmission, hybrid fuel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, keyless entry, 4 doors, cruise control, air conditioning, blue exterior, and gray interior. An extended warranty is available at an additional cost. The price for this car is $5900.</p><br><br><p>For more information on our vehicles, please visit www.graciousauto.ca. </p><br><br><p>Our contact details are as follows:</p><br><br><p>Address: 159 Rutherford Rd S Brampton ON L6W 1l4</p><br><br><p>Phone: 905.230.2350</p><br><br><p>Cell: 647 298 2636</p><br><br><p>Our business hours are Mon-Fri: 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM and Sat 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM.</p><br><br><p>Thank you for considering us for your next purchase.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1706820843740_9534845446053535 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p> <span id=jodit-selection_marker_1688757063835_37448718711902895 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span>

2010 Honda Insight

541,223 KM

Details Description Features

$5,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2010 Honda Insight

5dr CVT EX w/Navi

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Honda Insight

5dr CVT EX w/Navi

Location

Gracious Auto

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

905-230-2350

  1. 10935605
  2. 10935605
  3. 10935605
  4. 10935605
  5. 10935605
  6. 10935605
Contact Seller

$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
541,223KM
Used
VIN jhmze2h73as800656

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 800656
  • Mileage 541,223 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Honda Insight for sale! This car has been well-maintained and comes with automatic transmission, hybrid fuel, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, keyless entry, 4 doors, cruise control, air conditioning, blue exterior, and gray interior. An extended warranty is available at an additional cost. The price for this car is $5900.



For more information on our vehicles, please visit www.graciousauto.ca.



Our contact details are as follows:



Address: 159 Rutherford Rd S Brampton ON L6W 1l4



Phone: 905.230.2350



Cell: 647 298 2636



Our business hours are Mon-Fri: 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM and Sat 9:30 AM to 6:00 PM.



Thank you for considering us for your next purchase.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Tachometer
Map Lights
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Front Floor Mats
Cargo Area Light
Rear Window Defroster
Dual visor vanity mirrors
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
12V pwr outlet
Exterior temp display
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Maintenance Minder system
Front beverage holders
digital trip meter
Tilt & telescoping steering column
Dual front seatback pockets
Rear door pockets
Seat belt warning chime

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Rear Window Wiper
Body-coloured door handles
Variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-coloured bumpers
Front splash guards
LED taillamps
P175/65R15 all-season tires

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Compact Spare Tire
Pwr ventilated front disc/rear drum brakes
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering
MacPherson strut front suspension
Drive-by-wire throttle
Torsion-beam rear suspension

Safety

Side Curtain Airbags
Brake Assist
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
Dual front side-impact airbags w/passenger-side occupant position detection system

Media / Nav / Comm

Roof-mounted antenna
Steering wheel-mounted audio controls
aux input jack
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink

Comfort

Automatic climate control w/air filtration system

Additional Features

speed-sensitive volume control
MP3/WMA playback
Instrument panel -inc: digital odometer
Dual-stage
USB Audio Interface
Fuel consumption
Steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters
Body-coloured heated folding pwr mirrors w/integrated turn indicators
Continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT)
1.3L SOHC MPFI 8-valve i-VTEC I4 engine w/permanent-magnet electric motor
EcoAssist ecological drive assist system
Projector-beam halogen headlamps w/blue-tinted chrome bezels
60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: adjustable head restraints
3-point seat belts in all positions -inc: front automatic tensioning system
15 alloy wheels
Centre armrest w/concealed storage
Honda satellite-linked navigation system w/bi-lingual voice recognition
Lighted glove box
160-watt AM/FM stereo w/CD player -inc: (6) speakers
FRONT & REAR
dual-threshold driver & front passenger airbags
Indicator light displays -inc: IMA battery state of charge
IMA charge
EcoAssist coaching
passenger-side airbag status

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Gracious Auto

Used 2009 Nissan Versa 5dr HB I4 Auto 1.8 S for sale in Brampton, ON
2009 Nissan Versa 5dr HB I4 Auto 1.8 S 278,938 KM $4,400 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Mitsubishi Outlander 4WD 4dr ES for sale in Brampton, ON
2008 Mitsubishi Outlander 4WD 4dr ES 269,051 KM $2,800 + tax & lic
Used 2016 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster 1500 LOW ROOF 118
2016 RAM Cargo Van ProMaster 1500 LOW ROOF 118" WB 366,575 KM $13,500 + tax & lic

Email Gracious Auto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Gracious Auto

Gracious Auto

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

Call Dealer

905-230-XXXX

(click to show)

905-230-2350

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$5,900

+ taxes & licensing

Gracious Auto

905-230-2350

Contact Seller
2010 Honda Insight