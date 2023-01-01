Menu
For 2010, the Gallardo comes with a 5.2L V10 engine, offering 540+ horsepower and 520+ pounds-feet of torque. The Gallardo comes from the factory ready for the track, with a power-steering cooler, performance driving mode for the stability control system, and powerful Brembo brakes with eight pistons in front. The Gallardos design was heavily influenced by contemporary aircraft construction. The cockpit is far forward within the car, and the windshield is one of the most sharply raked in any vehicle.

Some Features :

- Heated seats

- Remote keyless entry

- Dual-zone automatic climate control

- Cruise control

- Brembo brakes 

- Leather and Alcantara interior

- Diamond stitching

- Bucket seats 

- Power seats

- Convertible Soft Top

- Alloys & Much More!!

2010 Lamborghini Gallardo

31,396 KM

2010 Lamborghini Gallardo

LP560-4 CONVERTIBLE SPYDER|V10|540+ HP|DIAMOND STITCHING|

2010 Lamborghini Gallardo

LP560-4 CONVERTIBLE SPYDER|V10|540+ HP|DIAMOND STITCHING|

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

31,396KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 10-cylinder
  • Mileage 31,396 KM

For 2010, the Gallardo comes with a 5.2L V10 engine, offering 540+ horsepower and 520+ pounds-feet of torque. The Gallardo comes from the factory ready for the track, with a power-steering cooler, performance driving mode for the stability control system, and powerful Brembo brakes with eight pistons in front. The Gallardo's design was heavily influenced by contemporary aircraft construction. The cockpit is far forward within the car, and the windshield is one of the most sharply raked in any vehicle.


Some Features :


- Heated seats


- Remote keyless entry


- Dual-zone automatic climate control


- Cruise control


- Brembo brakes 


- Leather and Alcantara interior


- Diamond stitching


- Bucket seats 


- Power seats


- Convertible Soft Top


- Alloys & Much More!!


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag

Tinted Glass
Xenon Headlights
Heated Exterior Mirrors

CD Player

AM/FM Stereo

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

2010 Lamborghini Gallardo