$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Lamborghini Gallardo
LP560-4 CONVERTIBLE SPYDER|V10|540+ HP|DIAMOND STITCHING|
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
905-874-9494
Sold As Is
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 10-cylinder
- Mileage 31,396 KM
Vehicle Description
For 2010, the Gallardo comes with a 5.2L V10 engine, offering 540+ horsepower and 520+ pounds-feet of torque. The Gallardo comes from the factory ready for the track, with a power-steering cooler, performance driving mode for the stability control system, and powerful Brembo brakes with eight pistons in front. The Gallardo's design was heavily influenced by contemporary aircraft construction. The cockpit is far forward within the car, and the windshield is one of the most sharply raked in any vehicle.
Some Features :
- Heated seats
- Remote keyless entry
- Dual-zone automatic climate control
- Cruise control
- Brembo brakes
- Leather and Alcantara interior
- Diamond stitching
- Bucket seats
- Power seats
- Convertible Soft Top
- Alloys & Much More!!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK.
905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!
Vehicle Features
