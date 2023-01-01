$11,900+ tax & licensing
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
905-463-0928
2010 Toyota Camry
LE
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
172,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 10159947
- Stock #: CL9
- VIN: 4T1BF3EK6AU100550
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 172,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 CAMRY LE MODEL COMES CERTIFIED WITH 90 DAYS IN SHOP WARRANTY.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire
