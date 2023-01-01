Menu
2010 Toyota Camry

172,000 KM

Details Description Features

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2010 Toyota Camry

2010 Toyota Camry

LE

2010 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

172,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10159947
  • Stock #: CL9
  • VIN: 4T1BF3EK6AU100550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 172,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 CAMRY LE MODEL COMES CERTIFIED WITH 90 DAYS IN SHOP WARRANTY.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Conventional Spare Tire

