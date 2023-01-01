Menu
SOLD CERTIFIED

Wmz Auto Sales FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 4.99%

www.wmzauto.ca All vehicles are PRE-OWNED. All in price, Just plus Tax, and Licensing. NO HIDDEN CHARGES. ALL PRICES ARE PLUS TAX. All vehicles come with Carfax history reports. For any inquiries please call 416 817 6764. Come visit us at 6 Rutherford Road South, Brampton. Hours of operation include Mon-Fri (10 AM-6 PM), The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result, there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.

2011 Ford Transit Connect

223,548 KM

Details Description Features

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

223,548KM
Used
VIN NM0LS6BN4BT044827

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 223,548 KM

Vehicle Description

 SOLD CERTIFIED

Wmz Auto Sales FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 4.99%

www.wmzauto.ca All vehicles are PRE-OWNED. All in price, Just plus Tax, and Licensing. NO HIDDEN CHARGES. ALL PRICES ARE PLUS TAX. All vehicles come with Carfax history reports. For any inquiries please call 416 817 6764. Come visit us at 6 Rutherford Road South, Brampton. Hours of operation include Mon-Fri (10 AM-6 PM), The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result, there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

