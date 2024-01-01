$5,999+ tax & licensing
2011 Ford Transit Connect
2011 Ford Transit Connect
Location
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
416-817-6764
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$5,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
243,560KM
As Is Condition
VIN NM0LS6BN4BT056254
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 243,560 KM
Vehicle Description
RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT. 1 OWNER BELL FLEET, LADDER ROOF RACK, 120V INVERTER, NO ENGINE/TRANSMISSION ISSUES. SOLD ASIS. CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $799. WILL NEED SOME ROCKER PANEL REPAIR. COVERED IN CERTIFICATION PRICE
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Seating
Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
