<p>RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT. 1 OWNER BELL FLEET, LADDER ROOF RACK, 120V INVERTER, NO ENGINE/TRANSMISSION ISSUES. SOLD ASIS. CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $799. WILL NEED SOME ROCKER PANEL REPAIR. COVERED IN CERTIFICATION PRICE </p>

2011 Ford Transit Connect

243,560 KM

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
XLT

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
243,560KM
As Is Condition
VIN NM0LS6BN4BT056254

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 243,560 KM

Vehicle Description

RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT. 1 OWNER BELL FLEET, LADDER ROOF RACK, 120V INVERTER, NO ENGINE/TRANSMISSION ISSUES. SOLD ASIS. CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE FOR $799. WILL NEED SOME ROCKER PANEL REPAIR. COVERED IN CERTIFICATION PRICE 

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Seating

Cloth Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire

