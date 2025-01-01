$7,499+ tax & licensing
2011 Mitsubishi Outlander
XLS
Location
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
416-817-6764
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
198,598KM
VIN JA4JT5AX6BU608535
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 198,598 KM
Vehicle Description
1 OWNER SERVICED AT SCARBOROUGH MITSUBISHI. CLEAN AND WELL MAINTAINED OVER 35 SERVICE RECORDS. 2 KEYS, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT!! AWD, 7 PASSENGER, ROCKFORD FOSGATE SUB/STEREO SYSTEM, KEYLESS START BLUETOOTH, COLD A/C HEATED SEATS AND MORE. SOLD CERTIFIED!
JUST RECEIVED BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND WITH COATED ROTORS! NEW BATTERY!!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Equalizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
