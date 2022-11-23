Menu
2012 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

287,263 KM

Details Features

$7,999

+ tax & licensing
$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

287,263KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9353746
  • VIN: 1GCNKSE05CZ120168

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 287,263 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

