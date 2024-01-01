$18,898+ tax & licensing
2012 Infiniti QX56
4WD 8 Seater
Location
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
647-631-8755
$18,898
+ taxes & licensing
127,874KM
Used
VIN JN8AZ2NC8C9315786
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # AF4854
- Mileage 127,874 KM
Vehicle Description
NEW ARRIVAL!
2012 Infiniti QX56 - 4WD, 5.6L, V8, 8 Seater w/Folding 3rd Row Seats, Automatic, Excellent Condition, ONE OWNER, LOW KM, ONLY 127,874 KMs. Very Well Maintained Vehicle! Engine and Transmission are good. Interior/Exterior in Great Condition.
FULLY LOADED with Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Power Sunroof, Power Leather Heated Front/Rear Seats, P/Windows, P/Heated Mirrors, P/Locks, P/Tailgate, A/C, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control w/second Row Controls, Multi-CD, AM/FM, Bluetooth, Navigation/GPS, 360 Camera, Power tilt/telescopic Steering, Voice Recognition, Cruise Control w/Steering Mounted Controls, Memory Seats, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, Roof Rails/Racks, Tinted Windows, Brand New Michelin Winter Tires and Much More!
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any Mechanic before purchase*
Dealer Sale: Price + HST and Licensing.
(NO EXTRA FEE)
SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST
Prices are non-negotiable. Please do not ask for a last price.
By Appointment ONLY.
NO public walk ins.
Call:647-740-6754
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9
2012 Infiniti QX56