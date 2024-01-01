Menu
NEW ARRIVAL! <br/> 2012 Infiniti QX56 - 4WD, 5.6L, V8, 8 Seater w/Folding 3rd Row Seats, Automatic, Excellent Condition, ONE OWNER, LOW KM, ONLY 127,874 KMs. Very Well Maintained Vehicle! Engine and Transmission are good. Interior/Exterior in Great Condition. <br/> FULLY LOADED with Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Power Sunroof, Power Leather Heated Front/Rear Seats, P/Windows, P/Heated Mirrors, P/Locks, P/Tailgate, A/C, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control w/second Row Controls, Multi-CD, AM/FM, Bluetooth, Navigation/GPS, 360 Camera, Power tilt/telescopic Steering, Voice Recognition, Cruise Control w/Steering Mounted Controls, Memory Seats, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, Roof Rails/Racks, Tinted Windows, Brand New Michelin Winter Tires and Much More! <br/> *Welcome to get vehicle checked by any Mechanic before purchase* <br/> Dealer Sale: Price + HST and Licensing. <br/> (NO EXTRA FEE) <br/> SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST <br/> Prices are non-negotiable. Please do not ask for a last price. <br/> By Appointment ONLY. <br/> NO public walk ins. <br/> Call:647-740-6754 <br/>

2012 Infiniti QX56

127,874 KM

Details Description

$18,898

+ tax & licensing
2012 Infiniti QX56

4WD 8 Seater

2012 Infiniti QX56

4WD 8 Seater

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

$18,898

+ taxes & licensing

127,874KM
Used
VIN JN8AZ2NC8C9315786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # AF4854
  • Mileage 127,874 KM

Vehicle Description

NEW ARRIVAL!
2012 Infiniti QX56 - 4WD, 5.6L, V8, 8 Seater w/Folding 3rd Row Seats, Automatic, Excellent Condition, ONE OWNER, LOW KM, ONLY 127,874 KMs. Very Well Maintained Vehicle! Engine and Transmission are good. Interior/Exterior in Great Condition.
FULLY LOADED with Keyless Entry, Remote Start, Push Button Start, Power Sunroof, Power Leather Heated Front/Rear Seats, P/Windows, P/Heated Mirrors, P/Locks, P/Tailgate, A/C, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control w/second Row Controls, Multi-CD, AM/FM, Bluetooth, Navigation/GPS, 360 Camera, Power tilt/telescopic Steering, Voice Recognition, Cruise Control w/Steering Mounted Controls, Memory Seats, Fog Lights, Alloy Wheels, Roof Rails/Racks, Tinted Windows, Brand New Michelin Winter Tires and Much More!
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any Mechanic before purchase*
Dealer Sale: Price + HST and Licensing.
(NO EXTRA FEE)
SAFETY CERTIFIED AT NO EXTRA COST
Prices are non-negotiable. Please do not ask for a last price.
By Appointment ONLY.
NO public walk ins.
Call:647-740-6754

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

$18,898

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

2012 Infiniti QX56