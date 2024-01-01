$4,799+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2012 Nissan Rogue
AWD 4dr SL
2012 Nissan Rogue
AWD 4dr SL
Location
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
416-817-6764
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$4,799
+ taxes & licensing
Used
233,192KM
As Is Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN JN8AS5MV7CW374998
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Purple
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 233,192 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
NO ACCIDENTS!! STRICTLY MAINTAINED AT STOUFFVILLE NISSAN OVER 25 SERVICE RECORDS! AWD!! BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, POWER SEATS, NAVIGATION. SOLD ASIS CERTIFICATION AVAILABLE!
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Exterior
Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales
2013 Nissan Rogue AWD 4dr S 221,561 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
2007 Ford F-150 XL 152,574 KM $3,799 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Rogue S 0 SOLD
Email WMZ Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
Call Dealer
416-817-XXXX(click to show)
416-817-6764
Alternate Numbers905-455-2121
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,799
+ taxes & licensing
WMZ Auto Sales
416-817-6764
2012 Nissan Rogue