$15,900+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Malibu
4dr Sdn LT w/2LT
2013 Chevrolet Malibu
4dr Sdn LT w/2LT
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
$15,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour BLK
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 97,474 KM
Vehicle Description
2013 CHEVY MALIBU LT EDITION WITH LEATHER AND HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, REMOTE START, ALLOY WHEELS, GOOD MILEAGE, COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Hansen Truck and Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Hansen Truck and Car Sales
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
Call Dealer
905-463-XXXX(click to show)
905-463-0928
Alternate Numbers647-401-6131
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
905-463-0928