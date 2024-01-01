Menu
<p>2013 CHEVY MALIBU LT EDITION WITH  LEATHER AND HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, REMOTE START, ALLOY WHEELS, GOOD MILEAGE, COMES  CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS  BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.</p>

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

97,474 KM

$15,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LT w/2LT

2013 Chevrolet Malibu

4dr Sdn LT w/2LT

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,900

+ taxes & licensing

97,474KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1G11E5SA7DF126604

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour BLK
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,474 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 CHEVY MALIBU LT EDITION WITH  LEATHER AND HEATED SEATS, BLUETOOTH, BACKUP CAMERA, REMOTE START, ALLOY WHEELS, GOOD MILEAGE, COMES  CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS  BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
GPS Navigation

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

2013 Chevrolet Malibu