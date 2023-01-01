Menu
2013 RAM 1500 Sport 4X4 5.4L with 378,030 highway kilometers. 45 Service Records, runs and drives very strong and well maintained. Heated and cooled seats, Leather, heated steering wheel, heated steering wheel. Power setas with lumbar, factory trailer brake, push start, and running boards. Certified comes with our 2 year power train warranty. Carfax copy and paste link below:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=QbXSR9jo37yOk73PdOsualeSOlKIsO0A

 

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)

$16,950

+Just Plus Tax and Licensing

No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees

Taxes and licensing not included in the price

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine

2) Transmission

3) Head Gasket

4) Transaxle/Differential

5) Seals & Gaskets

Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.

 

Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005

90 Kennedy Road South

Brampton ON L6W3E7

(647)-927-5252

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM

Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM

2013 RAM 1500

378,030 KM

$16,950

+ tax & licensing
2013 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport

2013 RAM 1500

4WD Crew Cab 140.5" Sport

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

378,030KM
Used

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 614929
  • Mileage 378,030 KM

2013 RAM 1500 Sport 4X4 5.4L with 378,030 highway kilometers. 45 Service Records, runs and drives very strong and well maintained. Heated and cooled seats, Leather, heated steering wheel, heated steering wheel. Power setas with lumbar, factory trailer brake, push start, and running boards. Certified comes with our 2 year power train warranty. Carfax copy and paste link below:


https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=QbXSR9jo37yOk73PdOsualeSOlKIsO0A


 


All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)


$16,950


+Just Plus Tax and Licensing


No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees


Taxes and licensing not included in the price


For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com


2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:


1) Engine


2) Transmission


3) Head Gasket


4) Transaxle/Differential


5) Seals & Gaskets


Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.


 


Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005


90 Kennedy Road South


Brampton ON L6W3E7


(647)-927-5252


Member of OMVIC and UCDA


Buy with Confidence!


Buy with Full Disclosure!


Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM


Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM


Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM 


To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com


 

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio

Interior

Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo

Safety

Passenger Airbag

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-XXXX

647-927-5252

416-828-2144
$16,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2013 RAM 1500