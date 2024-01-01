$11,900+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2013 Toyota Corolla
CE
2013 Toyota Corolla
CE
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
154,000KM
Used
Good Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 2T1BU4EE0DC072594
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 154,000 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
2013 COROLLA CE MODEL GREY ON BEIGE INTERIOR, POWER LOCKS-WINDOWS-CC-SUNROOF, COMES CERTIFIED WITH IN SHOP BUMPER TO BUMPER 90 DAYS WARRANTY.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Hansen Truck and Car Sales
2022 Honda Civic Sport 21,000 KM $27,900 + tax & lic
2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Manual FWD 30,000 KM $23,900 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Sentra SR 132,000 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Hansen Truck and Car Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Call Dealer
905-463-XXXX(click to show)
905-463-0928
Alternate Numbers647-401-6131
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$11,900
+ taxes & licensing
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
905-463-0928
2013 Toyota Corolla