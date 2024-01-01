Menu
<p>2013 COROLLA CE MODEL GREY ON BEIGE INTERIOR, POWER LOCKS-WINDOWS-CC-SUNROOF, COMES CERTIFIED WITH IN SHOP BUMPER TO BUMPER 90 DAYS WARRANTY.</p>

2013 Toyota Corolla

154,000 KM

$11,900

+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Corolla CE

CE

2013 Toyota Corolla

CE

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

154,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE0DC072594

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 154,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 COROLLA CE MODEL GREY ON BEIGE INTERIOR, POWER LOCKS-WINDOWS-CC-SUNROOF, COMES CERTIFIED WITH IN SHOP BUMPER TO BUMPER 90 DAYS WARRANTY.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Exterior

Tinted Glass

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

$11,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2013 Toyota Corolla