Hansen Truck and Car Sales
905-463-0928
2014 Chevrolet Cruze
1LT
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
76,000KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9398794
- Stock #: CC66
- VIN: 1G1PC5SB8E7208393
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Green
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 76,000 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 CRUZE LOW KMS ONLY 76000 POWER LOCKS WINDOWS BACK UP CAMERA HEATED SEATS COMES CERTIFIED WITH 90 DAYS IN SHOP BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTY.
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
