<p>This 2015 Honda Civic, proudly offered by Hansen Truck and Car Sales, is a reliable and stylish sedan with a smooth ride. With its sleek blue exterior and comfortable black interior, this Civic is sure to turn heads. Under the hood, youll find a responsive 4-cylinder engine paired with a CVT transmission for a seamless driving experience. With 205,000 km on the odometer, this Civic has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures.</p><p>This Civic is packed with features designed to enhance both comfort and safety. Youll appreciate the convenience of keyless entry and power windows, as well as the added security of a security system and side airbags. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity, and enjoy the luxury of heated seats and heated mirrors on chilly days. This Civic offers a sunroof, cruise control, and adaptive smart cruise control for a truly enjoyable drive.</p><p>At Hansen Truck and Car Sales, we are confident this Civic will exceed your expectations AND COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY...</p>

2015 Honda Civic

205,000 KM

$12,900

+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic

EX

12026563

2015 Honda Civic

EX

Location

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Used
205,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F51FH019634

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 205,000 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2015 Honda Civic, proudly offered by Hansen Truck and Car Sales, is a reliable and stylish sedan with a smooth ride. With its sleek blue exterior and comfortable black interior, this Civic is sure to turn heads. Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 4-cylinder engine paired with a CVT transmission for a seamless driving experience. With 205,000 km on the odometer, this Civic has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures.

This Civic is packed with features designed to enhance both comfort and safety. You'll appreciate the convenience of keyless entry and power windows, as well as the added security of a security system and side airbags. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity, and enjoy the luxury of heated seats and heated mirrors on chilly days. This Civic offers a sunroof, cruise control, and adaptive smart cruise control for a truly enjoyable drive.

At Hansen Truck and Car Sales, we are confident this Civic will exceed your expectations AND COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY...

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928

647-401-6131
$12,900

+ taxes & licensing

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

905-463-0928

2015 Honda Civic