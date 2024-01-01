$12,900+ tax & licensing
2015 Honda Civic
EX
2015 Honda Civic
EX
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
$12,900
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 205,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2015 Honda Civic, proudly offered by Hansen Truck and Car Sales, is a reliable and stylish sedan with a smooth ride. With its sleek blue exterior and comfortable black interior, this Civic is sure to turn heads. Under the hood, you'll find a responsive 4-cylinder engine paired with a CVT transmission for a seamless driving experience. With 205,000 km on the odometer, this Civic has proven its durability and is ready for many more adventures.
This Civic is packed with features designed to enhance both comfort and safety. You'll appreciate the convenience of keyless entry and power windows, as well as the added security of a security system and side airbags. Stay connected on the road with Bluetooth connectivity, and enjoy the luxury of heated seats and heated mirrors on chilly days. This Civic offers a sunroof, cruise control, and adaptive smart cruise control for a truly enjoyable drive.
At Hansen Truck and Car Sales, we are confident this Civic will exceed your expectations AND COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY...
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Mechanical
Seating
Exterior
Comfort
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Hansen Truck and Car Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Hansen Truck and Car Sales
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
905-463-XXXX(click to show)
905-463-0928
Alternate Numbers647-401-6131
+ taxes & licensing
905-463-0928