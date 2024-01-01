Menu
<p>2015 TOYOTA COROLLA LE FEATURES  A BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, HEATED MIRROR, RADIO, POWER LOCK, POWER WINDOW, CRUISE CONTROL, AND STEERING WHEEL CONTROL, COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.</p>

119,700 KM

LE

Hansen Truck and Car Sales

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6

905-463-0928

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

VIN 2T1BURHE7FC290155

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 119,700 KM

2015 TOYOTA COROLLA LE FEATURES  A BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, HEATED MIRROR, RADIO, POWER LOCK, POWER WINDOW, CRUISE CONTROL, AND STEERING WHEEL CONTROL, COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

905-463-0928

