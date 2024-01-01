$16,700+ tax & licensing
2015 Toyota Corolla
LE
2015 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
5 Hansen Rd., Brampton, ON L6W 3H6
905-463-0928
Certified
$16,700
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 119,700 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 TOYOTA COROLLA LE FEATURES A BACKUP CAMERA, NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, HEATED MIRROR, RADIO, POWER LOCK, POWER WINDOW, CRUISE CONTROL, AND STEERING WHEEL CONTROL, COMES CERTIFIED AND 90 DAYS BUMPER TO BUMPER SHOP WARRANTY.
Vehicle Features
Hansen Truck and Car Sales
