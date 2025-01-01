Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX!! LOW MILEAGE!!</p>

2016 Audi Q5

126,251 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik

Watch This Vehicle
13117913

2016 Audi Q5

2.0T Technik

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

  1. 1761686577
  2. 1761686576
  3. 1761686576
  4. 1761686577
Contact Seller
Sale

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,251KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WA1V2AFPXGA038747

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 126,251 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX!! LOW MILEAGE!!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Windows

Panoramic Roof

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales

Used 2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik for sale in Brampton, ON
2016 Audi Q5 2.0T Technik 126,251 KM $15,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 BMW X5 M for sale in Brampton, ON
2016 BMW X5 M 140,625 KM SOLD
Used 2015 Honda Odyssey EX for sale in Brampton, ON
2015 Honda Odyssey EX 300,216 KM $9,799 + tax & lic

Email WMZ Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

416-817-XXXX

(click to show)

416-817-6764

Alternate Numbers
905-455-2121
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing>

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

2016 Audi Q5