$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Bentley FLYING SPUR
W12|RED LEATHER INTERIOR|600+HP|CHROME ALLOYS|NAIM SPEAKERS|
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
905-874-9494
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 12-cylinder
- Mileage 37,433 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Bentley Flying Spur's combination of power, technology and style are compelling, even among its peers at this end of the vehicle spectrum. This four-door, all-wheel-drive sedan may sit below the flagship Mulsanne in Bentley's lineup. The Flying Spur is powered by a turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine rated at 600+ horsepower and 570+ pound-feet of torque. The transmission is an eight-speed automatic.
OTHER FEATURES -
- Premium quality red leather interior
- Heated seats
- Sunroof
- Naim sound system
- Chrome alloys
- Bluetooth
- Multifunctional steering wheel
- Power seats
- Rear view camera
- Parking sensors
MUCH MORE!!
Vehicle Features
Nawab Motors
905-874-XXXX(click to show)
905-874-9494