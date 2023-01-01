Menu
The 2016 Bentley Flying Spurs combination of power, technology and style are compelling, even among its peers at this end of the vehicle spectrum. This four-door, all-wheel-drive sedan may sit below the flagship Mulsanne in Bentleys lineup. The Flying Spur is powered by a turbocharged 6.0-liter W12 engine rated at 600+ horsepower and 570+ pound-feet of torque. The transmission is an eight-speed automatic.

OTHER FEATURES - 

- Premium quality red leather interior
- Heated seats
- Sunroof
- Naim sound system
- Chrome alloys
- Bluetooth
- Multifunctional steering wheel
- Power seats
- Rear view camera
- Parking sensors
MUCH MORE!!

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 12-cylinder
  • Mileage 37,433 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Navigation System
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
dvd player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2016 Bentley FLYING SPUR