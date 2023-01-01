Menu
2016 Dodge Challenger

58,629 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Nawab Motors

905-874-9494

2016 Dodge Challenger

2016 Dodge Challenger

SCATPACK 392 HEMI|SUNROOF|SPOILER|BREMBO BRAKES|ALLOYS|

2016 Dodge Challenger

SCATPACK 392 HEMI|SUNROOF|SPOILER|BREMBO BRAKES|ALLOYS|

Location

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-874-9494

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

58,629KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10639992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 58,629 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2016 Dodge Challenger SCATPACK 392 Hemi is a powerful and stylish muscle car that combines retro design with modern features. It features a V8 engine with impressive performance, a comfortable interior with advanced technology, and aggressive exterior styling that turns heads on the road. With its blend of classic charm and contemporary performance, the Challenger SCATPACK 392 Hemi delivers an exhilarating driving experience.


Some Features :


- Brembo brakes


- Dual exhaust


- Spoiler


- Sunroof


- Heated seats 


- Leather seats


- Multifunctional leather steering wheel


- Cruise control


- Dual zone front climate control


- Bluetooth


- Rear view camera


- Alloys & Much More!!


OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT


905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Rear Window Defroster
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Satellite Radio

Convenience

Cup Holder

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Nawab Motors

Nawab Motors

22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

