$CALL+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
905-874-9494
2016 Dodge Challenger
SCATPACK 392 HEMI|SUNROOF|SPOILER|BREMBO BRAKES|ALLOYS|
Location
Nawab Motors
22 Bramsteele Rd, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
905-874-9494
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10639992
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 58,629 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2016 Dodge Challenger SCATPACK 392 Hemi is a powerful and stylish muscle car that combines retro design with modern features. It features a V8 engine with impressive performance, a comfortable interior with advanced technology, and aggressive exterior styling that turns heads on the road. With its blend of classic charm and contemporary performance, the Challenger SCATPACK 392 Hemi delivers an exhilarating driving experience.
Some Features :
- Brembo brakes
- Dual exhaust
- Spoiler
- Sunroof
- Heated seats
- Leather seats
- Multifunctional leather steering wheel
- Cruise control
- Dual zone front climate control
- Bluetooth
- Rear view camera
- Alloys & Much More!!
OPEN 7 DAYS A WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILS PLEASE CONTACT OUR SALES DEPARTMENT
905-874-9494 / 1 833-503-0010 AND BOOK AN APPOINTMENT FOR VIEWING AND TEST DRIVE!!!
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. TRADES WELCOME!!!
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Nawab Motors
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.